/‘Trump showed desperation for deal,’ says Mojtaba Khamenei, hails Iranian officials’ efforts

In his first remarks after the signing of the US-Iran MoU, the Supreme Leader of Iran, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, said Iranian officials made extensive efforts out of compassion and goodwill to reach a memorandum of understanding with the US, while the American president used various leverage points out of desperation.

“The passionate and loyal Iranian nation, as you have been informed, a memorandum of understanding was signed between the presidents of Iran and America,” Ayatollah Khamenei said in a written message released on Thursday.

“In the course of reaching this stage, officials, out of compassion and goodwill, made many efforts, and of course it was the US president who, out of desperation, was using various leverage points for this purpose,” he added in the message that was read out on state TV.

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‘Initially held a different view but authorised the agreement later’: Mojtaba

The MoU, signed remotely by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and US President Donald Trump on Wednesday, calls for a permanent end to hostilities across all fronts, the removal of the US naval blockade within 30 days, the restoration of commercial traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, a reconstruction plan worth at least $300 billion, and the lifting of US sanctions.

Khamenei, who has not been seen in public since the war began, said he had initially held a different view but authorised the agreement based on commitments made by President Masoud Pezeshkian, who as head of the Supreme National Security Council pledged on behalf of himself and other members to safeguard the rights of the Iranian nation and the resistance front.

“I, as a matter of principle, held a different view; however, out of the commitment that the esteemed president—as the head of the Supreme National Security Council—gave to me on his own behalf and on behalf of the other members regarding the safeguarding of the rights of the Iranian nation and the Resistance Front and his explicit acceptance of that responsibility, I granted my permission,” Khamenei said in the statement.

‘Will not accept any excessive US demands’

Pezeshkian also stated that he will not accept any excessive US demands, the leader said.

“From this moment, we — meaning you, the proud nation, and this humble servant — will await the fulfillment of the stated conditions. But it is obvious that the in-person negotiations that will take place in the future will not mean accepting the enemy’s view,” Khamenei said.

“We hope that the blessed prayers of our Master [Imam Mahdi] (may God hasten his noble reappearance) will bring all kinds of victories and triumphs for the honourable nation of Iran.”

Under the MoU, the two sides have entered a 60-day negotiation period, with the goal of reaching a comprehensive final agreement. In-person negotiations are scheduled to begin on June 19 in Switzerland, with Pakistan and Qatar serving as mediators.

Khamenei’s father, the previous supreme leader, was killed in a joint Israeli and US strike at the beginning of the war. Khamenei himself is believed to have suffered serious injuries in the attack and has not been seen in public since the war began on Feb. 28.

The Trump administration has said if Iran does not uphold the conditions of the 14-point MoU it will return to bombing the country.