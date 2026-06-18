US Vice President JD Vance on Thursday (June 18) announced the commencement of the 60 days for negotiations between America and Iran. The agreement between the parties came into effect on Wednesday (June 17). Vance said. "I would say the 60-day period officially started today," Vance told journalists, adding that "the deal started yesterday."

Addressing the press in the White House, Vance added that he plans to go to Switzerland for talks with Iran over the weekend, but also said the plan could change. "We think these technical negotiations are going to start sometime this weekend. That's still the plan, but that could change," the US vice president added.