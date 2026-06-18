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60-day clock 'officially starts today' for final US-Iran peace accord, announces JD Vance

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty
Edited By Prashasti Satyanand Shetty
Published: Jun 18, 2026, 21:57 IST | Updated: Jun 18, 2026, 22:32 IST
60-day clock 'officially starts today' for final US-Iran peace accord, announces JD Vance

US Vice President JD Vance Photograph: (Credit: AFP)

Story highlights

US VP JD Vance announces that the 60-day window for final US-Iran peace deal negotiations has officially commenced following the Islamabad MoU signing.

US Vice President JD Vance on Thursday (June 18) announced the commencement of the 60 days for negotiations between America and Iran. The agreement between the parties came into effect on Wednesday (June 17). Vance said. "I would say the 60-day period officially started today," Vance told journalists, adding that "the deal started yesterday."

Addressing the press in the White House, Vance added that he plans to go to Switzerland for talks with Iran over the weekend, but also said the plan could change. "We think these technical negotiations are going to start sometime this weekend. That's still the plan, but that could change," the US vice president added.

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Also read: US-Iran peace deal: Pezeshkian shares details of ‘historic’ war-ending MoU

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Prashasti Satyanand Shetty

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty

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Prashasti Satyanand Shetty

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty writes across multiple genres with a keen eye on human interest stories intertwined with social issues. In international affairs, she dives into subjects...Read More

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