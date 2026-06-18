/‘India not merely preparing for future, it is actively shaping it,’ PM Modi tells diaspora in Paris

Addressing the Indian diaspora in Paris on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India is now not just preparing for the future, but it is actively shaping it, and added that trust has become the most vital component of relations between nations. He further said that this is a new age of Indian aspirations.

Stressing the emergence of India as the fastest-growing economy globally, PM Narendra Modi said, “Today, the world is witnessing that India is not merely preparing for the future, it is actively shaping the future.”

“There was a time when relationships between nations were defined primarily by trade. Today, along with trade, trust has become equally important. Every country wants reliable supply chains. Every country seeks stable partnerships. Every country is looking for partners it can depend on with confidence,” he added.

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Mentioning the strides in space technology and innovations, PM Modi said, “Let me give you the example of India’s space programme. India successfully landed Chandrayaan near the Moon’s South Pole. The world viewed it as a remarkable achievement, but India did not stop there. For us, it was not the destination but the beginning of a new journey.”

He added that the country is now preparing for the Gaganyaan mission and is also moving forward towards building its own space station in orbit.

“What was once a dream is now a reality. What once seemed impossible has now become possible,” Modi said while crediting Indians for this transformation. “And what is the greatest force behind this transformation? Who has made all this possible? It is not because of Modi. It is because of the people of India. When everyone progresses together, the nation progresses together.”

Talking about the rapid developments, the PM said, “When historians will look back 50 or 100 years from now, they will assess this period as an era driven by the aspirations of the people of India. This is a new age of Indian aspirations.”

Referring to the importance of digital IDs, Modi said it is well known that more than 850 million Aadhaar IDs have been issued in India. But now, nearly 900 million people have already been provided with unique Digital Health IDs.

He added that these Digital Health IDs will help keep medical records secure and easily accessible. They will make healthcare delivery more efficient, convenient and effective.