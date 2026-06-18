Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday (June 18) underscored the importance of maintaining ties with the United States. The leader emphasised how America had stood by its ally during the West Asia war.

Speaking at a function, according to a statement issued by his office as quoted by news agency AFP, he said, “The struggle is not yet over, and further challenges lie ahead. They require calm judgement, steadfast defence of Israel's security interests, and, at the same time, the preservation of our vital relationship with our American friends, who stood shoulder to shoulder with us in this fight, a partnership we deeply appreciate.”