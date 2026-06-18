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Israeli PM Netanyahu walks diplomatic tightrope, stresses US ties 'vital' despite rift over Iran deal

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty
Edited By Prashasti Satyanand Shetty
Published: Jun 18, 2026, 22:21 IST | Updated: Jun 18, 2026, 22:32 IST
Israeli PM Netanyahu walks diplomatic tightrope, stresses US ties 'vital' despite rift over Iran deal

Netanyahu walks diplomatic tightrope, stresses 'vital' US ties despite rift over Iran Deal Photograph: (Credit: X/@netanyahu)

Story highlights

Amid rising domestic backlash over the US-Iran Islamabad MoU, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu emphasised the critical need to preserve Israel's vital partnership with Washington.

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday (June 18) underscored the importance of maintaining ties with the United States. The leader emphasised how America had stood by its ally during the West Asia war.

Speaking at a function, according to a statement issued by his office as quoted by news agency AFP, he said, “The struggle is not yet over, and further challenges lie ahead. They require calm judgement, steadfast defence of Israel's security interests, and, at the same time, the preservation of our vital relationship with our American friends, who stood shoulder to shoulder with us in this fight, a partnership we deeply appreciate.”

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Prashasti Satyanand Shetty

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty

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Prashasti Satyanand Shetty

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty writes across multiple genres with a keen eye on human interest stories intertwined with social issues. In international affairs, she dives into subjects...Read More

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