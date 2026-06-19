/‘Iran had agreed not to develop nuclear weapons under 2015 deal,’ says Obama, adds US ‘worse off’ after war

Former President Barack Obama said it seems like the United States has either returned to the status quo or is “worse off” now than before President Donald Trump launched the war on Iran in February. He also pointed out that “Iran had agreed not to develop nuclear weapons” under the nuclear deal negotiated during his administration, and so not much has changed after the war.

“We’ve now fought a war, spent billions and billions of dollars, you know, put enormous strain on our military. A lot of people have died. And it feels like we’re back where we were before we started the war, except maybe a little bit worse off,” Obama said in an interview with NBC News show ‘TODAY’ aired on Friday.

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“I am very happy to see a ceasefire. And I’m hopeful that it holds,” said Obama.

The former president pointed out that “Iran had agreed not to develop nuclear weapons” under the nuclear deal negotiated during his administration.

“This administration, or a prior version of this administration, pulled out of it, which caused then Iran to develop more nuclear capacity,” Obama said.

Trump withdrew from the 2015 nuclear deal in 2018 during his first term.

The 2015 deal laid out detailed steps that Iran would have taken over more than 25 years to restrict it from obtaining or developing a nuclear weapon.

Trump signed the MoU during a dinner at the Palace of Versailles on Wednesday night, setting a 60-day deadline to reach a permanent deal.

Obama said his new presidential centre is a reminder of what America was like under his leadership.

“I think it’s true, and I think it’s a reminder of what America is. There’s no doubt that we are going through a period right now of disruption, polarisation,” he said, adding that he understands that people “feel as if our democracy, our civic habits and virtues, our shared understanding of how we treat each other have started to crumble.”

“We all have the capacity to feel a civic responsibility to make sure our government works,” Obama said.