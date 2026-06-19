/'No limits to my power': Trump flexes muscle after Iran deal calls it ‘unconditional surrender'

US President Donald Trump flexed his muscles after a deal to end the war with Iran was reached. Speaking to a Axios on Thursday (June 18) Trump said that he believes there are "no limits" to his ability to exert power. He said the deal reached with Iran amounts to “unconditional surrender” by Tehran.

Trump said he negotiated the agreement to end the war that lasted for three months and led to the closure of Strait of Hormuz - an important shipping corridor - to prevent the conflict from triggering a global economic depression

The memorandum of understanding between the two countries include the reopening of the critical Strait of Hormuz and a framework for nuclear negotiations. Decision on several other key issues are yet to be reached and will be discussed in subsequent negotiations.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

On being asked in the Axios interview as to what he has learnt from the war Trump said, “I haven’t learned that lesson yet. I know there are, but there are no limits.”

He then said that the MoU points to a probable "unconditional surrender" and added, "Who else could have done a blockade like that? I did a naval blockade where not one ship was able to get through. Some tried. It didn't last very long."

Trump insisted that the deal was not a show of strength but a move to save the world from economic depression.