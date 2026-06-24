/Why Kidney stone cases rise sharply in summer - and how to protect yourself | Expert explains

Each year, urologists in India see a definite spike in patients presenting with kidney stones during the summer months. Appointments for consultation and surgical interventions are booked several weeks in advance. Those suffering from urological issues for the first time come seeking help with complaints of acute pain, shocked to learn that there was even a connection with the weather. There is a documented connection between summer heat and the development of kidney stones. Despite this, there is an awareness gap on this topic, which results in entirely avoidable consequences.

The heat-dehydration-stone connection

One of the main reasons kidney stones develop is when urine is supersaturated with certain minerals, usually calcium oxalate, uric acid, or calcium phosphate, which then crystallise and aggregate over a period. The main reason behind this supersaturation is a decrease in urine volume. During summer, our bodies lose a large amount of fluid through sweating, and if we do not increase our water intake Because of this, then urine output will decrease and become more concentrated.

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In reality, several studies have proven that having daily urine production lower than one litre is very likely to cause stones. In summertime, for example, where adults tend to work in open fields without any air conditioners, taking such amounts of water becomes difficult.

But by taking proper steps, kidney stone formation, especially during the summer, can be avoided by filling the awareness gap among people.

Sharing his advice on this, Dr Sudhir Kumar Sharma, Senior Consultant of DH Hospital, Kanpur, has said, ''To reduce the risk of stone formation in the kidney during the summer season, it is advised to keep maximum water intake and mix lemon extracts in water. One should at least take 3 litres of water daily. Also, one should avoid artificial drinks, tea, a high-protein diet and chocolates as these substances increase the risk. One should only go outside if it is necessary and take proper steps to avoid excessive sweating, keeping the water level in the body intact.''

Why do some people face more risks than others?

Individuals do not share equal risk for kidney stones. For instance, individuals with a history of forming kidney stones either personally or through their family members are likely to develop stones as they retain their metabolic risk factors even when they are not actively forming the stones. Gout, obesity, type 2 diabetes, and any other chronic gastrointestinal disorders, including Crohn’s disease, are also known to put individuals at risk since they affect their urine acidity and absorption of oxalates. Diets rich in proteins and salt will cause increased amounts of calcium and uric acid in urine, thereby causing more risk of stones.

Representative image of Kidney Photograph: (CANVA)

Vitamin C supplements taken during summer to boost one’s immunity can actually cause increased amounts of oxalates in urine.

Chairman of Steris Healthcare Mr Jeevan Kasara says, “The summer season imposes a great deal of strain on the body, especially when it comes to the functioning of the kidneys. With the increase in temperature comes an increase in the amount of fluid loss via sweating; and in case hydration levels are not effectively maintained, the chances of forming kidney stones are very high. The worrying factor here is that people only become aware of the dangers of dehydration after developing complications. Just by taking some preventative measures like consuming enough fluids and avoiding excess salty foods, one can avoid kidney problems.”

Representative image of Kidney Photograph: (CANVA)

Dietary factors complicating the problem

During summer, diet choices often tend to be detrimental to kidney health. More cold beverages and juices, as well as other sports drinks, are consumed. However, all these options may include ingredients such as fructose, phosphoric acid, or various artificial preservatives. Moreover, they do not serve as an adequate replacement for plain drinking water but rather contribute to stone development. Foods with a higher oxalate content, for example, spinach, nuts, chocolates, and tea, are prone to cause stones because of their intake in large quantities combined with low water intake. High salt diet should also be considered, since it stimulates calcium excretion.

Ways to protect ourselves during the summer season