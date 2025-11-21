/Who is a serial killer? German scientists find 4 traits that could be a dead giveaway

Scientists in Germany have identified the traits that most serial killers share. These can also tell about potential serial killers, as the researchers explained what might push someone to become a serial killer.
A group of German scientists have defined the traits that can reveal a potential serial killer. They analysed the statements of 45 sexually-motivated serial killers, active across 60 years, to reach their conclusion. According to the researchers at the University of Bamberg in Germany, there are four clear narcissistic traits that most serial killers have. These are - “Grandiose rivalry', 'grandiose admiration', 'vulnerable isolation' and 'vulnerable enmity”. They further defined each of these to give a clear idea of what to watch out for. Grandiose rivalry is a kind of narcissism where a person has an intense competitive drive and tries to devalue others to maintain a sense of superiority.
Grandiose admiration is when one has an inflated sense of self-importance and has a constant need for praise and attention from others. Vulnerable isolation is when a person with fragile self-esteem is socially isolated, which puts them at a higher risk of poor mental health.
Vulnerable enmity is a psychological concept describing a state of paranoia, aggression, and a feeling of being unfairly treated. Study author Evangelia Ioannidi, a psychologist and criminologist at the University of Bamberg, said serial killers harbour two very opposite psychologies. They are vulnerable, yet they have a sense of self-importance and want to be placed first and be superior to others.
Ioannidi says the psychology behind these crimes is more complex than people usually assume. “These offenders aren’t driven only by ego or the desire to feel powerful,” she told PsyPost. “Yes, many show grandiose traits, but an equally important part is the vulnerable side – the resentment, hypersensitivity, and deep sense of being wronged,” she added. Because of these double traits, “their violence is so personal and fueled by control.” The researchers analysed the records of over 1,043 individuals present in the Radford/FGCU Serial Killer Database. They identified 45 male serial killers who were active between 1960 and 2021 and were sexually motivated to kill people. The number of victims ranged from two to 22 per offender. They went through their confessions and interrogation interviews.
Their research found that the top trait present in most serial killers was vulnerable enmity, which was found in 84 per cent of the statements. Vulnerable isolation was second, found in 58 per cent of cases, grandiose admiration in 76 per cent (34 statements) and grandiose rivalry in 71 per cent (32 statements). More than one trait was present in the killers, and none had just one of them. According to the researchers, there is a “pronounced presence of both vulnerable and grandiose narcissism in sexually motivated serial killers.” However, the authors warned that these are not the only traits that can help identify a potential serial killer. The study was published in the Journal of Police and Criminal Psychology.