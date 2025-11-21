/Who is a serial killer? German scientists find 4 traits that could be a dead giveaway

A group of German scientists have defined the traits that can reveal a potential serial killer. They analysed the statements of 45 sexually-motivated serial killers, active across 60 years, to reach their conclusion. According to the researchers at the University of Bamberg in Germany, there are four clear narcissistic traits that most serial killers have. These are - “Grandiose rivalry', 'grandiose admiration', 'vulnerable isolation' and 'vulnerable enmity”. They further defined each of these to give a clear idea of what to watch out for. Grandiose rivalry is a kind of narcissism where a person has an intense competitive drive and tries to devalue others to maintain a sense of superiority.

Grandiose admiration is when one has an inflated sense of self-importance and has a constant need for praise and attention from others. Vulnerable isolation is when a person with fragile self-esteem is socially isolated, which puts them at a higher risk of poor mental health.

Vulnerable enmity is a psychological concept describing a state of paranoia, aggression, and a feeling of being unfairly treated. Study author Evangelia Ioannidi, a psychologist and criminologist at the University of Bamberg, said serial killers harbour two very opposite psychologies. They are vulnerable, yet they have a sense of self-importance and want to be placed first and be superior to others.

Serial killers have a complex psychology

Ioannidi says the psychology behind these crimes is more complex than people usually assume. “These offenders aren’t driven only by ego or the desire to feel powerful,” she told PsyPost. “Yes, many show grandiose traits, but an equally important part is the vulnerable side – the resentment, hypersensitivity, and deep sense of being wronged,” she added. Because of these double traits, “their violence is so personal and fueled by control.” The researchers analysed the records of over 1,043 individuals present in the Radford/FGCU Serial Killer Database. They identified 45 male serial killers who were active between 1960 and 2021 and were sexually motivated to kill people. The number of victims ranged from two to 22 per offender. They went through their confessions and interrogation interviews.