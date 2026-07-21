Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and senior Congress leaders, including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, were forcibly removed from a sit-in protest near Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence in New Delhi on Tuesday after they refused to end the demonstration.

The Congress leaders were protesting against the police action against students during the Cockroach Janta Party's march to Parliament a day earlier. They were also demanding accountability over the NEET UG 2026 paper leak and seeking the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

While being detained by Delhi Police, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, "They are cowards. They are scared. We are not scared of them. They are scared of us."

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Police attempted to forcibly remove Rahul Gandhi from the protest site and were seen carrying him towards a bus.

Several other Congress leaders and workers were also detained as police dispersed the demonstrators.

The development came after Union Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office Jitendra Singh met Rahul Gandhi during the Congress protest at Lok Kalyan Marg. Singh later accused the Congress leader of going back on his word and called his conduct "unfortunate and contrary to every norm of democracy".

Jitendra Singh says Rahul Gandhi changed demands

In a post on X, Singh said Congress leaders, including Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, suddenly began a sit-in near Akbar Road along with their supporters.

Singh said the government sent him and Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan to speak with the leaders, considering their seniority. He said he requested Rahul Gandhi to end the protest as the location was not meant for demonstrations and the sit-in was causing inconvenience to the public.

According to Singh, Rahul Gandhi initially demanded that Parliament discuss all issues related to NEET and the associated agitation. He allegedly said he would immediately end the protest if the government agreed to the demand.

"Within a few moments, after taking permission from the government's top leadership, Shri Rahul Gandhi was assured that his demand has been accepted, and the government is ready to discuss in Parliament all issues related to NEET and the associated movement," the Union Minister said.

Singh claimed that Rahul Gandhi later added another demand, seeking the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

"When this information was conveyed to Shri Rahul Gandhi, he said that he would not agree to this alone but also sought assurance for the resignation of the Union Education Minister," he added.



Earlier, Rahul Gandhi criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi over police action against protesters during their march to Parliament. He urged people who believe in justice for students to join the Congress protest near the Prime Minister's residence.

"An attack on students is an attack on every Indian family. PM Modi believes he can get away without answers, without consequences. He cannot. Not this time. I appeal to every patriotic Indian who believes our students deserve justice - join us in dharna in front of the Prime Minister's residence. The voice of India's students will not be ignored," Rahul Gandhi said in a post on X.