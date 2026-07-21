/Mumbai police book over 900 people over CJP protest; eight FIRs registered across city

Mumbai Police have registered eight First Information Reports (FIRs) across the city in connection with protests held in solidarity with the ongoing Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)movement at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, naming more than 900 people as accused.

According to police, the largest case has been registered at Shivaji Park Police Station, where over 600 protesters have been booked. The remaining FIRs have been lodged at other police stations covering different protest locations, taking the total number of accused to more than 900.

The Mumbai demonstrations were organised as a show of support for the youth-led CJP movement, which has been staging a prolonged protest at Jantar Mantarin New Delhi.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The movement, led by Abhijeet Dipke and backed by activist Sonam Wangchuk, began over allegations of irregularities in competitive examinations, including the NEET paper leak, and has since expanded into a wider campaign demanding accountability, education reforms, greater employment opportunities and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Also read: Delhi High Court grants approval for Sonam Wangchuk to be moved to Medanta Hospital

Protests at multiple locations across Mumbai

During the Monsoon Session of Parliament, the group called for a "Sansad Chalo" march, leading to clashes between protesters and Delhi Police on Monday. Police said the Mumbai gatherings were held despite prohibitory orders being in force. The FIRs invoke provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS)and the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS)relating to unlawful assembly, disobedience of orders issued by public servants and obstruction of officials while performing their duties.

Officials said protests were reported from multiple locations across Mumbai, with the largest gathering taking place at Shivaji Park. Additional police personnel were deployed across sensitive areas to maintain law and order and regulate traffic.