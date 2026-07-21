/Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka released after detention outside PM's residence, vow to fight on

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were released hours after they were taken into custody by police during a sit-in protest outside Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Police took Rahul Gandhi to Chhatrasal Stadium along with other senior Congress leaders and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was taken to Mandir Marg police station, where senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi visited to show solidarity with the protesters.

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The BJP strongly criticised the Congress leaders' protest, with party president Nitin Nabin condemning Rahul Gandhi's conduct outside the Prime Minister's residence.

"Rahul Gandhi's conduct outside the PM's residence was certainly unfortunate. It is a black day in the history of Indian politics," said BJP chief Nitin Nabin.

After her release, the Wayanad MP defended the Congress's decision to hold a sit-in outside the Prime Minister's residence, saying, "we have reached a place where the government never expected" because the government does not allow discussion in Parliament.

“When we want to hold a sit-in protest to raise our voice against injustice, permission for that is not granted,” she added.

The Congress also reiterated its demands shortly after the senior leaders were released, accusing the Modi government of police brutality and describing its actions as "anti-democratic".

In a post on X, the Congress listed its demands, saying, "Dharmendra Pradhan must resign. The FIRs filed against students following yesterday's protest must be withdrawn immediately".

"A concrete discussion on the exam paper leak must be held in," it added.

Delhi Police detained 70 people on July 20 after violence broke out during the CJP protest. Police arrested them for allegedly disturbing public order and released them on bail on Tuesday.

Police have so far registered six FIRs in connection with the clashes and vandalism during the protest.

Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders Atishi and Sanjay Singh accused the Congress of hijacking the student movement and colluding with the ruling BJP.

"Also very interesting: the same Delhi Police that was not allowing CJP to move even 100 metres towards Parliament, allowed Rahul Gandhi to reach right outside PM Residence!

Do we need any more evidence that Congress-BJP is one unit?," former Delhi Chief Minister Atishi said in a post on X.