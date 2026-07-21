/Trump administration prepares fresh tariffs as 10% global levy set to expire on July 24

The Trump administration is preparing fresh tariffs targeting dozens of countries as President Donald Trump's temporary global tariffs are set to expire this week, US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said on Tuesday (July 21).

The new tariffs will target around 60 trading partners over their alleged failure to take action against forced labour, as the administration seeks to rebuild Trump's trade agenda following legal setbacks.

"The US has laws to prohibit trading goods with forced labour. Other countries, most don't have a law; those that do don't really enforce it," Greer was quoted as saying by CNBC.

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Greer declined to provide a specific timeline for the new measures, saying he must first brief Congress and other stakeholders.

“I can’t really specify a timeline right now. I have a responsibility to brief Congress and other stakeholders before I really reveal that kind of thing,” Greer noted as per CNBC.

Trump imposed a 10 per cent global tariff this year after the Supreme Court struck down a large part of his tariff programme in February. The levy is due to expire on Friday.

Greer said the new action would cover the vast majority of US trade. However, the move could renew tensions with major US trading partners, including the European Union, China, Taiwan, Vietnam and Japan.

The European Union has previously said it considers tariffs imposed on these grounds to be "unjustified."

Trump administration expands trade pressure

Trump has introduced several other tariffs and launched trade investigations as he seeks greater leverage in negotiations with US trading partners.

A 25 per cent tariff on various Brazilian goods is set to take effect on Wednesday, while a 50 per cent tariff on many Canadian products will come into force on August 19.

The administration has also launched trade probes into 16 trading partners over concerns about excess industrial capacity.

Earlier on Monday, Washington announced a 50 per cent tariff on many Canadian products, with the measure set to take effect in 30 days. The move comes as US and Mexican officials intensify talks over the North American free trade pact.

Greer will travel to Mexico from Wednesday to Friday for talks linked to the joint review of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA).

