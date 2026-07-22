/Zimbabwe name T20I squad for India series, Tafadzwa Tsiga receives maiden call-up

Zimbabwe have included uncapped wicketkeeper-batter Tafadzwa Tsiga in their T20I squad for the first time, while all-rounder Wessly Madhevere and fast bowler Newman Nyamhuri return for the three-match home series against India, starting on Thursday (Jul 23). Tsiga, Madhevere and Nyamhuri replace Clive Madande, Tinotenda Maposa and Tashinga Musekiwa in the 15-member squad. All three matches will be played at the Harare Sports Club on Jul 23, 25 and 26.

Although Tsiga has already played 10 Tests for Zimbabwe, he is yet to make his white-ball international debut. If selected, the India series could mark his first appearance in T20Is.

Madhevere returns to the T20I squad for the first time since Jul 2025. The all-rounder has played 79 T20Is and was recently part of Zimbabwe’s Test and ODI squads against Bangladesh.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Nyamhuri also returns after missing matches in ODI series against Bangladesh earlier this month due to a minor injury. Tanaka Chivanga, who replaced him and featured in the third ODI, has retained his place in the squad.

Also Read - Indian-origin businessman Amit Bhatia leads consortium to buy stake in Liverpool

Sikandar Raza will continue to captain Zimbabwe after the team enjoyed a strong run against Bangladesh. They secured a historic innings win in the one-off Test, claimed the ODI series 2-1, but lost the T20I series by the same margin.

Zimbabwe will now face defending T20 World Cup champions India, who enter the series after a 2-0 defeat in Ireland and a 4-0 loss in England. The two teams last met in the Super Eight stage of the T20 World Cup, where India beat Zimbabwe by 72 runs in Chennai.

Also Read - BCCI makes changes in playing conditions ahead of upcoming domestic season

Zimbabwe had reached the Super Eight after pulling off a surprise win over Australia.

Zimbabwe T20I squad