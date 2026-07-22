/BCCI makes changes in playing conditions ahead of upcoming domestic season

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has changed some playing conditions rules ahead of the upcoming domestic season. The board has also implemented guidelines of wicketkeeping position as laid out by the MCC among other changes. The major changes are against bowlers bowling deliberate no-balls and full toss deliveries. Under the new conditions, the bowlers will bowling such deliveries will now be suspended for the remainder of the match instead of being suspended for the innings. The revised conditions will come into effect from August 1.

BCCI makes changes to domestic playing conditions

The BCCI has updated several playing conditions a communication about which was sent to the state boards. ESPNCricinfo reports having seen the documents which details the changes for the upcoming domestic season. One of the major changes is last over of the day being bowled completely despite a wicket falling. Earlier, the last over of the day used to stop whenever the wicket fell without being completed. The change to ensure that batting teams do not avoid sending a new batter late in the evening during multi-day matches.

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Among other changes, the wicketkeepers will not be penalised for briefly having their gloves ahead of the stumps during the bowlers run-up as they will now have to be in correct position from instant of delivery and not from when ball comes into the play.

The definition of overthrow has been changed according to MCC as well where now an overthrow will be referred to "a throw made in an attempt to break the stumps, prevent runs or effect a run-out."

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