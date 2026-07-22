/Who is Amit Bhatia? Indian-origin businessman leads consortium to buy stake in Liverpool FC

Amit Bhatia, former chairman of Queens Park Rangers (QPR) - a football club which played in second tier Championship League in England, has shown interest in buying minority stake in Premier League's Liverpool Football Club. Bhatia leads the consortium which has put up the offer and it is backed by his father-in-law and steel tycoon Lakshmi Mittal. Fenway Sports Groups (FSG), which currently owns Liverpool, has confirmed the developments in a statement to the Financial Times. FSG bought Liverpool back in 2010 for $400 million and the club is currently being valued at $6 billion.

Is Liverpool selling stake to Amit Bhatia?

"An investment consortium led and ­managed by Amit Bhatia has expressed ­interest in ­making a strategic ­minority ­investment in Liverpool Football Club," the statement by FSG to the Financial Times said. The deal is for 30 percent take in the club which put the offer value at $1.8 billion.

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The consortium is led by Bhatia and backed by Lakshmi Mittal, the Indian-origin steel-tycoon who has deep sporting ties including co-owning owning IPL's Rajasthan Royals.

Who is Amit Bhatia?

Bhatia, a 46-year-old Indian-origin businessman, is a graduate of Cornell University, USA and has been involved in sports for a long time. He spent 18 seasons as co-owner and chairman of Championship club QPR. He currently leads Swordfish Investment, a multi-asset investment firm.

He is married to Vanisha Mittal, daughter of billionaire steel-tycoon Lakshmi Mittal who is the executive chairman of ArcelorMittal. Mittal also recently bought a majority stake in IPL's Rajasthan Royals along with a couple of other investors.

How big is Liverpool?