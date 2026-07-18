/Iran targets US bases in Bahrain, Kuwait and Jordan as conflict in Middle East escalates

Iran on Saturday (Jul 18) said that it launched attacks on a US-operated air base in Bahrain. Attacks were also reported across other Gulf nations. This comes as tensions escalate between Tehran and Washington as a week-long exchange of strikes pushed the region closer to a wider conflict. Iranian state television reported that the country’s army targeted Sheikh Isa Air Base in southern Bahrain, describing it as a key US military logistics and operational facility in the Gulf. The Iranian military claimed drones struck aircraft shelters, parking areas, fuel storage facilities and connecting infrastructure at the base.

Bahrain’s Interior Ministry confirmed that air raid sirens were activated across the country. In separate statements, Bahrain and Qatar Army said their air defence systems intercepted incoming missiles. Bahrain hosts the US Navy’s Fifth Fleet, making it a strategically important military hub in the region.

The latest attacks came after the United States carried out another round of strikes on Iran overnight Friday, marking the seventh consecutive night of American military operations. US Central Command said its forces targeted surveillance facilities, military logistics infrastructure, underground weapons storage sites and maritime capabilities in Iran.

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Tehran also claimed to have carried out attacks on US-linked military facilities in Kuwait and Jordan. Iran’s army said targets included the Al-Adiri camp and Ali Al-Salem air base in Kuwait, along with fuel storage facilities at Jordan’s Al-Azraq base.

Kuwait said explosions were heard as its air defence systems intercepted hostile targets, while Jordan’s military said it shot down 10 Iranian missiles without reporting casualties or damage. Kuwait also reported a drone attack on military facilities that injured seven personnel.

The violence has also affected Iran’s domestic landscape. State media reported that US strikes killed three people and injured eight others in Hormozgan province. Multiple explosions were also reported in Yazd and other southern provinces.

Iran warns of ‘full-scale offensive’

Meanwhile, Iran warned that it could launch “full-scale offensive operations” if US attacks continue, with officials threatening responses beyond limited retaliation. The strategic Strait of Hormuz, a crucial global energy route, remains heavily disrupted amid the escalating confrontation.