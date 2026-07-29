/Salman Khan, fan clubs to distribute biscuits, puffed rice packets in flood-hit Assam

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is known for his social work. The actor has quietly done his bit for Assam, which is currently facing a crisis due to floods. He hasn’t made any official statement about it, but according to reports, he will be taken through his NGO, Being Human.



It is also being said that the actor coordinated with fan clubs in Assam to send food and essential items to the state's worst-hit flood areas. The state is witnessing devastating floods, and over a lakh people remain affected across six districts: Sivasagar, Golaghat, Charaideo, Jorhat, Nagaon and Kamrup.

Salman Khan launches relief drive for flood victims

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Khan will be providing food, shelter, and help in rebuilding schools and hospitals through his NGO. According to Mid-Day, SKFC Assam will distribute ready-to-eat food packets in Sivasagar.

A source close to the actor told Mid‑Day, “He connected with the Salman Khan Fan Club (SKFC) Assam and planned a phased process to aid the affected.”

In the first phase of the drive, they will be distributing food packets. "Each packet consists of biscuits, jaggery, poha, puffed rice, bread, cheese, and jam. Salman's priority is to make sure families have enough food to last for at least three days until the situation improves," the source added.

Not only this, but they will also be distributing sanitary pads, mosquito coils, drinking water and other essentials. This relief drive will be carried out in different phases. This is not the first time Khan has stepped up to help. In the past, he has supported several social causes.

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Salman Khan's student NEET protest

It’s not every day that Salman Khan speaks up. During the NEET protest led by the Cockroach Janta Party, Khan voiced his opinion, first against the paper leak, and then in support of activist Sonam Wangchuk, requesting him to end his fast.

"The students are a top priority, educationally and security‑wise, so they need not worry and neither should their parents. The Honorable Prime Minister has tweeted, and I am sure he will take strict action against all those responsible for this leak. So students, please go back to your parents and homes. Sonam, it's done, bro. Don't extend this. Keep the spirit for another day if there is a need, which I doubt, and eat something. If you want, I will send you food from home," he wrote.