/‘Interests of farmers more important than politics’: Karnataka CM Shivakumar says at all-party meeting on Cauvery issue

Karnataka Chief Minister Shivakumar on Sunday (Aug 2) said that the interests of the state’s farmers were more important than politics as the dispute with Tamil Nadu state continues over the Cauvery water issue. He made the remarks during an all-party meeting convened to discuss the matter.

“The interests of the state’s farmers and people are more important than politics,” Shivakumar said. He added that Karnataka has a long-standing tradition of putting aside political differences and coming together whenever the state’s interests are involved.

“The Cauvery dispute is not new to us, nor is it new to you. We have all grown up with the Cauvery dispute as an integral part of our lives,” he said.

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Reiterating the state’s position on the issue, the chief minister said, “Our stand has always been that drinking water should be given the highest priority. I know that all of you fully agree with this position.”

Ahead of the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) and Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) meetings, Shivakumar said he had conveyed Karnataka’s concerns to Union Ministers and former chief ministers, who also raised the issue with the Centre.

He added that MPs from all parties had assured their support in protecting Karnataka’s interests. The meeting at his official residence ‘Krishna’ was attended by former chief ministers, Union ministers, opposition leaders and senior officials to discuss legal and administrative measures related to the dispute.

What is Cauvery water dispute?

The long-standing dispute between Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and the Union Territory of Puducherry over Cauvery water stems from colonial-era agreements from 1892 and 1924. When the latter agreement expired in 1974, Karnataka, the upper riparian State, started diverting water without Tamil Nadu's consent. After decades of conflict, the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal was set up in 1990 and finalised the water-sharing framework in 2007. The tribunal also recommended setting up a Cauvery Water Management Board and the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee.

In January 2018, the Supreme Court modified the allocation, increasing Karnataka’s share by 14.75 thousand million cubic feet, citing Bengaluru’s growing drinking water needs, and reduced Tamil Nadu’s allocation by the same amount. It fixed the final allocation at 284.75 TMC for Tamil Nadu, 270 TMC for Karnataka, 30 TMC for Kerala and 7 TMC for Puducherry.

However, the conflict continues, especially during drought periods as both Karnataka and Tamil Nadu depend heavily on the river for agriculture and drinking water.