/'No criminal charges': Reacher actor Alan Ritchson cleared after fight with neighbour; here’s what happened

Reacher actor Alan Ritchson has recently been making headlines due to an alleged assault on his neighbour in Tennessee. The incident took place in Brentwood, a suburb of Nashville, a couple of days ago, and since then, it has become a topic of conversation on social media.

Now, as per the latest report, the actor has been cleared of any criminal wrongdoing. The physical altercation went viral after a video footage, first reported by TMZ, was circulated online showcasing Ritchson hitting his neighbour, identified as Ronnie Taylor, multiple times during the heated argument.

Also Read: Reacher actor Alan Ritchson caught on video in an alleged brawl with neighbour

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As per reports, two sons of the actor were also nearby during the incident.

No charges filed

The Brentwood Police Department reportedly confirmed on Tuesday that no charges would be filed against the 43-year-old actor after reviewing all available evidence.

Police Captain Steven Pepin, as quoted by The Guardian, said, "After reviewing available evidence, including video footage and witness statements, authorities determined that no criminal charges will be pursued.

He further added, "Mr Ritchson’s actions were found to be in self-defense. Although a potential reckless endangerment charge was considered, Mr Ritchson declined to pursue charges. With the agreement of the District Attorney’s Office, the case is now closed, and no further action will be taken."

What actually happened?



During an interview with TMZ, the actor's neighbor, Ronnie Taylor, claimed that the fight began on Sunday morning due to noise caused by Ritchson’s motorcycle. He allegedly confronted him about the noise, and the matter became heated.

The bodycam video that was later made public shows Taylor stepping into the street to obstruct Ritchson’s motorcycle and making physical contact. According to reports, Ritchson first tried to exit the scene before being pushed once more, which resulted in the physical altercation.