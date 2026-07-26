/High-powered task force on exam reforms set up under Nandan Nilekani: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday announced that the government has set up a high-powered task force on exam reforms under technology expert Nandan Nilekani. The task force constituted for NTA examination reforms also comprises former ISRO Chairman S Somnath, former IB Director Tapan Deka, IIT Chennai Director V Kamakoti, former Education Secretary Anita Karwal and Logistics Expert Amrit Lal Meena. The task force would recommend measures to make India’s examination system more transparent, credible, and technology-driven.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a video message on social media channels to announce the development

while asserting that all those allegedly involved in paper leaks are in jail for messing with the future of students.

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He said in the video message, “The Government of India is continuously taking various measures for the future of students. Those who tampered with the students’ future are languishing in jail. We have already established fast-track courts. We are also moving towards enacting new legislation in Parliament that incorporates stringent legal provisions.”

The Prime Minister said that the government has already taken several steps to protect the interests of students and emphasised that the further reforms would focus on strengthening the examination system for the future.

”However, we must look to the future. Our examination system needs to be reliable and transparent, and it must make maximum use of technology. Keeping all these factors in mind, we have decided to constitute a high-powered task force under the leadership of the world-renowned technology expert Nandan Nilekani. This task force will focus on examination reforms, and based on its report, steps will be taken to ensure the credibility of upcoming examinations at the earliest,” the PM added.

PM Modi made the announcement a day after the government accepted all the demands laid by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), which led the protests over the NEET paper leak and demanded the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and withdrawal of FIRs against protesters.

PM Modi’s remarks came a day after Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned from his post and Union Minister Pralhad Joshi was entrusted with the additional charge of the Education Ministry.

The government will table the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026 in the Lok Sabha on Monday. The bill will strengthen the legal framework against examination-related fraud. The amendments will strengthen the 2024 law by introducing harsher punishments, ensuring time-bound investigations and trials, and creating special fast-track courts to ensure speedy justice.

The Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, will aim to improve accountability, deter organised examination-related fraud, and restore confidence in the country's public examination system.