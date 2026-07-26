/Siddaramaiah announces he will not contest 2028 Karnataka assembly elections

Former chief minister of Karnataka Siddaramaiah said he would not be contesting the 2028 state elections. While making the announcement he alleged that "political field has become corrupted today". However he would remain active in politics.

Speaking at a private event organised on Saturday in K.R. Pet, Mandya district, Siddaramaiah said, "Since the political field has become corrupted today, I will not contest in the 2028 assembly elections. However, remaining active in politics, I will continue to stand as a voice for the people's hardships and joys."

He spoke about how collecting money to fund elections has now become a difficult task compared to earlier days when the people of his constituency themselves used to ensure his victory.

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"In the past, when I contested elections, it was the people of the constituency who gave us money and ensured our victory. But today, such a situation no longer exists," said Siddaramaiah.

"Age not by my side"

Siddaramaiah also clarified that age is not by his side and therefore, "It is no longer possible to work with the same enthusiasm as before."

"By 2028, I will be 82 years old. That will mark the completion of 50 years in my political life. I began my political journey in 1978 as a taluk board member. I have seen both defeats and victories. But I take satisfaction in the fact that I have not acted against the principles I believed in, nor betrayed my conscience," he added.

He highlighted how politics today is about offering money and freebees to people.