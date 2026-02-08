/'Detect and report': RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat urges people to identify 'illegal infiltrators' - What he said

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday (Feb 8), while speaking at the Two-Day Lecture Series On '100 Years Of Sangh Journey - New Horizons' in Mumbai, urged people to "detect and report" the "illegal infiltrators" to the police. He also urged people not to give them any employment and to be more "vigilant." Bhagwat also praised that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise has already revealed the "foreigners" living in the country. Highlighting the Sangh's role and its inclusivity, Bhagwat said that anyone can become 'Sarsanghchalak' (RSS chief), including the SC and STs. Bhagwat also said that caste-based reservations should continue as long as needed.



"The government has a lot to do regarding infiltration. They have to detect and deport. This wasn't happening until now, but it has started little by little, and it will gradually increase. When the census or the SIR is conducted, many people come to light who are not citizens of this country; they are automatically excluded from the process," he said. "But we can do one thing: we can work on detection. Their language gives them away. We should detect them and report them to the appropriate authorities. We should inform the police that we suspect these people are foreigners, and they should investigate and keep an eye on them, and we will also keep an eye on them. We will not give employment to any foreigner. If someone is from our country, we will give them employment, but not to foreigners. You should be a little more vigilant and aware," he added.