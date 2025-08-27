/‘Hindu Rashtra does not mean excluding anyone,’ says RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday spoke about the idea of a “Hindu Rashtra”, and referred to “common DNA going back thousands of years” in a subtle linking at an event in New Delhi to mark the centenary of the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh. Bhagwat said “Hindu Rashtra (nation)” is a concept that has no link to “satta” (political power) and “does not mean excluding anyone”.

In his lecture at the event titled ‘100 Years Journey of RSS: New Horizons’ at Vigyan Bhawan, Bhagwat defined “Hindu” as an identity centred around geography and traditions. He said some people “know but do not acknowledge themselves as Hindus” while others “do not know it”.

‘Our DNA is samel... Living in harmony our culture’

Bhagwat said devotion to “Bharat Mata” and common traditions are the key factors for identity: “Our DNA is the same as well... Living in harmony is our culture.”

“Justice is the same for everyone. ‘Hindu Rashtra’ does not mean excluding anyone. It does not mean opposing anyone… Diversity does not cause disunity. That unity comes from uniformity is not the case. Unity is also in diversity,” he added.

Since ancient times, Indians considered everyone and the world to be bound together by the same divinity and the term ‘Hindu’ was used by outsiders for people living in region of “Akhand Bharat” or undivided India, or the South Asian subcontinent, he added.

“Hindu means one who walks on his own path and does not block the path of others. Those who believe that everyone can follow their way and yet reach the same destination are Hindus,” he said.

‘Essence of RSS lies in the…’

Bhagwat said the essence of RSS lies in the concluding line of its daily prayer, Bharat Mata ki Jai.

He said the organisation’s century-long journey has always been dedicated to Bharat, with its purpose and significance rooted in making India a vishwaguru (world teacher).

“It is the objective of the RSS to make Bharat a “vishwaguru” (a guide for the world) and the time for it has come,” he said.

PM Narendra Modi and his government also use the term “vishwaguru” to stress India’s place in the world.

He also stressed the need for a transformation for India’s rise. “It will not happen by leaving the job to someone. Everybody will have a role to play,” he said.

The event was attended by yoga guru Ramdev, JDU leader KC Tyagi, Bollywood actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut, and Union ministers Jyotiraditya Scindia and Anupriya Patel.