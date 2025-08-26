/Pakistani YouTuber Engineer Ali Mirza arrested for blasphemy. This is what happened

A Pakistani YouTuber, known for his Islamic lectures in his videos, has been nabbed by the authorities is blasphemous remarks. The YouTuber named Engineer Muhammad Ali Mirza was arrested by the Jhelum police on Tuesday (August 26) for alleged remarks against the Islamic Prophet Muhammad. Mirza, who has around 3.1 million subscribers on the platform, was detained for 30 days under the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) ordinance and later transferred to jail. The arrest came after a religious group complained against him for saying the words that "went viral."

In the purported video, Mirza was talking about a certain group on their perspective of the Prophet and repeated the exact words that landed him in trouble.

Under the Pakistani constitution, Section 3 of the MPO gives power to the authorities to arrest and detain a person to prevent "any person from acting in any manner prejudicial to public safety."



"The MPO is a weapon more than a legal instrument, for governments to use at their will, against anyone who opposes the status quo," Pakistani barrister Mohammad Shakir Raza Rizvi said in a piece in the Lahore-based The Friday Times.

