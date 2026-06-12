/Aamir Khan tried to resolve 'Don 3' dispute between Ranveer Singh and Farhan Akhtar: Ashoke Pandit

Ranveer Singh and Farhan Akhtar's fallout over Don 3 will go down as one of the most famous controversies in Indian cinema. As the dispute is far from over, it has been learnt that actor Aamir Khan tried to resolve it. The matter escalated after Akhtar approached the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), which later issued a non-cooperation directive against Singh. However, it has now been revoked.

Ashoke Pandit reveals Aamir tried to resolve 'Don 3'

Days after the FWICE matter escalated and Ranveer took legal action, FWICE chief adviser Ashoke Pandit confirmed that Aamir did try to resolve the issue. Earlier, Variety India learnt that the Producers Guild of India intervened in the matter, and renowned Bollywood producers and studio heads, including Karan Johar, Sajid Nadiadwala, Ektaa Kapoor, Zoya Akhtar, and Punit Goenka, met at Khan’s Mumbai residence to discuss the dispute.

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Speaking on Singh's action, Pandit said that they looked at the matter serious, and only after, which they issued the notice against the actor, which many mistook as a ban.

He added that what Dhurandhar actor has done to Excel today, can be done with any other production house later. While Farhan's production house handled this thing, but the situation could have been difficult if this happens with any other production house when the actor chose to walk out at last minute.

Further, he added that many people, including Khan tried to resolve the issue.

"Many people from the industry, including Aamir Khan, had been trying to resolve the issue before it came to us. That also didn’t work. Today it’s Ranveer Singh. Tomorrow it could be someone else. This is what Excel is going through. If it was someone else, they would have gone to hell. They would have sold their house. You may have ten valid reasons for not doing a film. But if money has been spent because you committed to the project, then those losses should be reimbursed," he said while speaking to Hindi Rush.

Also read: Ranveer Singh did not respond to FWICE invitation to resolve Don 3 dispute, reveals federation chief advisor

In the same interview, Ashoke said that Farhan reached out to them claiming that they had already invested Rs 45 crore in pre-production and were preparing to begin the shoot when the actor exited the film. To discuss the matter with Ranveer, the organization contacted him, but they received no response for one-and-a-half months despite sending several reminders.

On the day FWICE was preparing to announce the directive after reviewing all the reports sent by the actor's auditors, they were planning to issue a non-cooperation directive. That’s when they received an email saying that two representatives of Ranveer would meet them.

Ranveer Singh was willing to pay an amount: What happened?

After stepping out of the project, it was learnt that Ranveer agreed to pay back the signing amount. However, Excel Entertainment reportedly demanded a much higher compensation amount. As a result, the actor withdrew from his decision to pay.