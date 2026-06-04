/Ranveer Singh’s Don 3 row: Producers Guild to Intervene, what does Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment want?



The Farhan Akhtar and Ranveer Singh Don 3 row is far from over. A day after the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) revoked its non-cooperation directive against Ranveer Singh, the Producers Guild of India is now planning to intervene in the matter. Reports of the Producers Guild mediating come a day after the Cine Body stated last-minute exits from films.

Producers Guild of India to hold mediation.

After FWICE, the Guild is reportedly set to hold a discussion to address the issue that has become the most talked-about Bollywood controversy. According to a report by Mid-Day, the Guild is expected to hold a meeting and encourage both parties to resolve matters amicably.

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Vice President Manish Goswami has not shared any timeline for when they plan to hold the meeting, but the round of discussions can happen in the coming weeks.

“The Guild is yet to formally table the deal. From here, it can go two ways. We encourage an amicable resolution and hope the parties can resolve the matter through dialogue. But there is always the court route, if that falls through.” the report quoted him as saying.

The focus of the meeting is not only to resolve the conflict between Ranveer and the makers of Don 3, but also to set new rules and protocols to establish industry-wide standards around commitments and better protections for producers, a sign that the Don 3 row has prompted a wider rethink of how Bollywood handles professional agreements.

What did the Producers Guild say earlier?

On Wednesday, the Producers Guild of India issued a strong statement against the stars's last minute walk out from the project, however, without mentioning the name of Ranveer.

In the statement issued, “There have been growing instances of talent, directors, and technicians reneging on their commitments to producers, often at the eleventh hour. We, the Producers Guild of India, have also received formal complaints from our members, Excel Entertainment Private Limited and Panorama Studios International Limited regarding these issues coming up just days before the commencement of principal photography.”

What are the demands of Excel Entertainment?