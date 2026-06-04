/Salman Khan-Kala Hiran case: Producer rips legal notice on camera, alleges death threats

Days after Bollywood actor Salman Khan allegedly sent a legal notice to producer Amit Jani over the upcoming movie Kala Hiran, Jani responded by shockingly tearing the legal notice on camera. The notice was served to the producer over his upcoming film, which is based on Khan's infamous blackbuck poaching case.

Legal Notice Torn, Death Threats, and More: Here's what Amit Jani has said

The industry was shocked when Jani announced his next film, Kala Hiran: The Battle For Legacy, a courtroom crime drama based on Salman Khan’s 1998 blackbuck poaching case. Soon after the announcement, the film found itself in legal trouble as Salman’s team reportedly issued a notice to the makers over their upcoming movie.

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On Thursday (June 4), Jani responded to the controversy and released a video in which he tears the legal notice apart on camera. The clip, which has been shared on his social media and is now spreading across social media, shows the producer talking about the thousands of messages and death threats he received within 36 hours of the movie's announcement.

“Everyone is asking me, the media people, friends, acquaintances, that what answer do you have to Salman Khan's notice that has come out? This notice, what answer should I give to this? From the last 36 hours, the fan following of his from Dongri, Dharavi, Jogeshwari – the Muslim boys, the fan following, the toolkit, has given thousands of messages, of killing, of beheading, of coming to Mumbai,'' he said.

"And one message through his toolkit, whether it is real or fake, I don't know, has been sent in the name of D Company (saying that) D Company will not spare us," he said as he went on to tear a notice in front of the camera. Jani continued his video by allegedly challenging those, who have been threatening him.

Also read: Kala Hiran producer claims Salman Khan sent legal notice over blackbuck case film

What did Khan's alleged legal notice say?

In the legal notice reportedly sent by Khan's team, they have sought a stay on the film's release, along with demands for the removal of posters, promotional materials, and related content from public platforms, alleging violations of personality and publicity rights. The legal notice also warns of legal action if the demands are not met.

Neither Salman Khan nor his legal team has publicly responded to Jani's movie or his comments so far.

What was Kaala Hiran about?

On Friday (May 29), the upcoming movie titled Kaala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy, which is based on the high-profile case involving Khan, was announced with a poster featuring an actor holding a gun. And he has an uncanny resemblance to Khan and is also wearing a silver bracelet like him with a blue stone.