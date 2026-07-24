/CJP declares nationwide protest tomorrow amid Centre’s outreach for talks | Gravitas

The protests in the national capital are swelling with students taking to the streets. The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has announced a nationwide protest on Friday.

In a powerful symbolic gesture, members of parliament belonging to the opposition I.N.D.I.A. Alliance headed to the Gandhi Smriti to remember the children who died by suicide after the NEET-UG exam was cancelled due to a large-scale paper leak.

They expressed solidarity with the protesters and their demands, which also include a compensation of one crore rupees for the kin of the deceased NEET students.

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As tensions remain high, PM Narendra Modi stressed that nothing is more important than the welfare and future of the youths.

He announced, “We have decided to set up fast-track courts to ensure SWIFT and stringent punishment for those involved in paper leaks.”

On its part, the government said that it reached out to CJP for talks four times since Wednesday afternoon.

However, the impasse continues as cabinet minister Jitendra Singh insisted that the talks will be held at the residence or office of Union health minister JP Nadda.

Jitendra Singh said, “The talks could be held at Shri Nadda ji’s office or residence, whichever of the two you wish to. Because you appreciate as much as I do, that without talks, without dialogue, we cannot find a solution.”

But protesters accused the government of spreading misinformation and asked it to contact them directly.

It has agreed to meet ministers at either Jantar Mantar or a neutral venue near the protest site.

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke also warned the centre that protesters may even seek PM Modi’s resignation in the near future if their demands are not accepted.

Meanwhile, veteran social activist Anna Hazare, who emerged as the face of the Jan Lokpal Bill agitation fifteen years ago, participated in a silent protest at Maharashtra’s Ahilyanagar.

Backing the demand for Pradhan’s ouster, he also wrote a letter to PM Modi to engage in a positive dialogue with protesters in the true spirit of Gandhian principles.

Supreme Court lawyers also held a protest titled ‘Save Democracy, Save Constitution’.

As part of this, lawyers including senior advocates Indira Jaising and Sanjay Hegde as well as retired high court chief justice S Muralidhar, recited the preamble to India’s constitution.

Earlier in the day, opposition parties held a protest outside parliament demanding Pradhan’s resignation.

On the other hand, MPs of the ruling National Democratic Alliance held a counter-protest, accusing the opposition of derailing the discussion by putting the precondition of Pradhan’s resignation.

But a key question arises here. Why is the government not willing to consider even the possibility of sacking Pradhan?

One of the possible reasons could be his track record in election management.

As the state election in charge for the BJP, he ensured the party’s victory in assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh in 2022, Haryana in 2024 and Bihar last year.

The government might also be wary of Pradhan’s ouster, as doing so may trigger a cascading effect, with the opposition seeking the resignation of other ministers.

It is worth noting that a spate of resignations by ministers during the Congress-led UPA-II government from 2009 to 2014 is perceived to have given momentum to the BJP back then.

The protests have now spread across the country.

For instance, SFI activists held a march to the Lok Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, demanding Pradhan’s ouster.

BJP-ruled West Bengal too witnessed massive protests over the NEET issue, with students holding a march at Park Circus in Kolkata.

Now, has the crackdown on students angered young people even more?

In a dramatic visual from Mumbai, a young girl stood in front of a Mumbai police vehicle which was taking away protesters.

She raised slogans and questioned the police response to the protests.

A video shared by Congress' Mumbai unit also sparked a row, in which a police driver is seen allegedly threatening youngsters that they will be framed in a drug case if they return to the protests.

While the Maharashtra home department has taken serious cognizance of this video, with the said official being transferred.

The government needs to bear in mind that such incidents will only complicate the current situation.

It is increasingly clear that the government needs to have an independent line of communication with the protesters, keeping the political parties aside.

While BJP is attacking the opposition for politicising the issue, it doesn’t solve the problem at hand.

The other dimension is that political parties have also realised that protesters want to focus on their demands and not get entangled in politics.

For instance, Shiv Sena-UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray and MNS chief Raj Thackeray announced a tiranga yatra in Mumbai on Sunday in support of the protesters.

Crucially, only the Indian tricolour will be displayed during the march instead of party flags.

Yesterday’s clashes between protesters and security forces in Delhi also serve as a reminder that the situation remains fragile.