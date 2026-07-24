/Cockroach Janta Party claims 'PM under pressure'; Dipke insists Jantar Mantar NEET 'protest will continue until Dharmendra Pradhan resigns'

New Delhi: The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Friday (Jul 24) once again asserted that its agitation over the alleged NEET paper leak would continue until Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigns. This comes even as activist Sonam Wangchuk ended his 26-day hunger strike following assurances from the Centre.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the CJP's meeting with Minister of Health and Family Welfare of India J P Nadda, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke said the party was relieved that Wangchuk had called off his fast but insisted that the movement's primary demand remained unchanged.

"Our protest will continue until Dharmendra Pradhan resigns. We are very happy and relieved that Sonam sir has ended his hunger strike, as it had been over 26 days. His life is extremely precious to this country," Dipke said.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

"Nothing less than the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan will be accepted," he insisted.

What will CJP do now? Movement outlines next steps

CJP representative Ashutosh Ranka also reiterated that the protest at Jantar Mantar would continue until Pradhan resigns. Addressing reporters, Ranka said a meeting with Union Health Minister JP Nadda was scheduled at the CCI at 12:30 pm, adding that Union Minister Jitendra Singh might also attend.

"There is a meeting with JP Nadda Ji at the CCI scheduled for 12:30. As far as we have been told, Jitendra Singh Ji might also be present there. Whatever is discussed will be shared with you all. We have also organised a press conference at 11:00, where we will provide more details," he said.

Ranka confirmed that while Wangchuk had ended his hunger strike after receiving certain assurances from the government, the protest itself would continue.

'PM under pressure'

Reacting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent video message on the paper leak issue, Ranka claimed the government was feeling mounting public pressure. "Finally, we noticed that for the first time, the Prime Minister had to release a selfie video at 12 midnight, which shows that the pressure is very high. Prime Minister, you said that today you want to take very strict action; for us the strictest action would be to remove Dharmendra Pradhan. If you remove him quickly, then we will believe that you are truly serious about the youth of this country," he said.

'Fast-track courts are not enough'

CJP spokesperson Deepak Balyan also dismissed the Centre's announcement of fast-track courts for paper leak cases, saying it did not address the protesters' core demand. "CJP's clear call is that this protest will continue indefinitely until Dharmendra Pradhan resigns. PM Modi says cases will be tried in fast-track courts, but those are just words; we don't trust them because the youth have been cheated many times before. The youth feel betrayed and are troubled," Balyan said.