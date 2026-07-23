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Biohacker says he has 'cloned' himself into 'baby-bryan' - 'My own blood boy'

Anamica Singh
Edited By Anamica Singh
Published: Jul 23, 2026, 20:33 IST | Updated: Jul 23, 2026, 20:33 IST
Biohacker says he has 'cloned' himself into 'baby-bryan' - 'My own blood boy'

Biohacker Bryan Johnson shared a post on cloning himself into a newborn.

Story highlights

Bryan Johnson, who has dedicated himself to beating death and increasing his longevity, has revealed that he has “cloned himself into a newborn.” He shared that this technology could help him reverse ageing. He also called his autoimmune condition the “best thing” that happened to him.

Biohacker Bryan Johnson is once again in the news after announcing his autoimmune gastritis diagnosis. This time, he has claimed that he has "cloned" himself "as a newborn" and that it could "grow organs for transplantation" in the future. Johnson has dedicated himself to defeating death, using various techniques, even saying at one point that he had reversed his biological age. In a post on X, he said, “I just cloned myself...as a newborn.”

He added that the clone could one day become his "own blood boy". It could also be used to "test therapies", "develop new treatments", "grow organs for transplantation" and "inject young cells." Johnson revealed that this "baby-bryan lives in a petri dish" right now.

He admitted that this might seem scary to some people, "a dystopian future. But, for others, they will see it as the inevitable future of health." Johnson further shared, "Clinical trials are already using this technology to restore dopamine neurons for Parkinson's, heart health and eyesight."

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He then revealed the process that was used to clone him into a newborn - "blood draw, my cells were extracted, yamanaka factors applied, reset epigenetic age and restoring them to an embryonic-like state."

Why did Bryan Johnson clone himself?

Johnson shared the implications of this technology, saying these cells are now pluripotent and can be differentiated into hundreds of cell types - "neurons, cardiomyocytes, retinal cells, etc". This can help him rebuild his body, organ by organ. It can repair lost eyesight, hearing, restore kidney, liver or lung function, and repair skin damage. "This technology gives us a path to reverse aging," he said.

Johnson recently revealed that he is suffering from autoimmune gastritis, and that his stomach is eating itself. He called "getting diagnosed with an incurable disease" as "one of the best things" that had happened to him. He had earlier shared that the disease could lead to "nutritional deficiency, anaemia, and over a long horizon, elevated cancer risk."

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Anamica Singh

Anamica Singh

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Anamica Singh

Anamica Singh is a Senior News Editor at WION, bringing over 17 years of deep media and journalism experience to the platform. Specialising in high-impact global journalism, she le...Read More

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