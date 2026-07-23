/Biohacker says he has 'cloned' himself into 'baby-bryan' - 'My own blood boy'

Biohacker Bryan Johnson is once again in the news after announcing his autoimmune gastritis diagnosis. This time, he has claimed that he has "cloned" himself "as a newborn" and that it could "grow organs for transplantation" in the future. Johnson has dedicated himself to defeating death, using various techniques, even saying at one point that he had reversed his biological age. In a post on X, he said, “I just cloned myself...as a newborn.”

He added that the clone could one day become his "own blood boy". It could also be used to "test therapies", "develop new treatments", "grow organs for transplantation" and "inject young cells." Johnson revealed that this "baby-bryan lives in a petri dish" right now.

He admitted that this might seem scary to some people, "a dystopian future. But, for others, they will see it as the inevitable future of health." Johnson further shared, "Clinical trials are already using this technology to restore dopamine neurons for Parkinson's, heart health and eyesight."

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He then revealed the process that was used to clone him into a newborn - "blood draw, my cells were extracted, yamanaka factors applied, reset epigenetic age and restoring them to an embryonic-like state."

Also Read: Biohacker Bryan Johnson plans to reset his cells using AI after being diagnosed with autoimmune disease



Why did Bryan Johnson clone himself?

Johnson shared the implications of this technology, saying these cells are now pluripotent and can be differentiated into hundreds of cell types - "neurons, cardiomyocytes, retinal cells, etc". This can help him rebuild his body, organ by organ. It can repair lost eyesight, hearing, restore kidney, liver or lung function, and repair skin damage. "This technology gives us a path to reverse aging," he said.