/Trump Administration accuses Moonshot AI of using Anthropic's AI Technology without authorisation

The Trump administration has accused Chinese AI startup Moonshot AI of illegally using Anthropic's proprietary AI technology to develop its latest Kimi K3 model. US officials claim Moonshot AI relied on outputs from Anthropic's Claude model without authorization and even used advanced Nvidia AI chips for training. The allegations have intensified the ongoing US-China technology rivalry, with Washington now considering sanctions and trade restrictions against the company. China has rejected the accusations, calling them unfounded, while Anthropic has previously alleged that multiple Chinese AI firms violated its terms of service. Watch this report for the latest developments in the escalating global AI race.