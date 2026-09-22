/Xi is going to be in America, but not at the UN: Why China’s president chose Trump over the General Assembly

Chinese President Xi Jinping will be in the United States this week, but he will not be taking the podium at the United Nations General Assembly in New York. Instead, Xi is heading to Washington for a state visit and a closely watched meeting with US President Donald Trump. The UN General Debate opens in New York on September 22, bringing together more than 130 world leaders at a moment marked by wars, economic tensions, artificial intelligence risks and questions over the future of the multilateral system. Yet Xi's three-day US visit begins on September 23, with his most important engagement taking place at the White House on September 24.

The decision means Xi will be hundreds of kilometres away from the UN podium while Trump addresses the General Assembly in New York. But Beijing has not presented Xi's absence as a rejection of the UN. China has officially said Xi is travelling to Washington at Trump's invitation from September 23 to 25, where the two leaders will discuss China-US relations as well as international issues involving peace and development.

Washington takes centre stage

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For Beijing, the immediate diplomatic priority appears to be direct engagement with Washington. The White House has planned a high-profile reception for Xi. Trump is scheduled to personally greet the Chinese president at Joint Base Andrews on September 23, followed by a state arrival ceremony at the White House on September 24. The visit comes more than a decade after Xi's previous White House visit.

That symbolism matters. Rather than participating in the crowded diplomatic environment of UNGA, Xi will have direct access to Trump in a bilateral setting where trade, technology, Taiwan and wider geopolitical issues can be discussed without the constraints of a multilateral forum. The meeting also comes after years of friction between the world's two largest economies, including tariff disputes, technology restrictions and tensions over Taiwan.

Trade, AI and Taiwan on the table

The Trump-Xi meeting is expected to cover several of the most sensitive areas of the relationship. Trade remains a central issue, with both sides having an interest in preventing another escalation in tariffs and economic restrictions. Artificial intelligence and technology controls are also increasingly important areas of competition, particularly over advanced chips and access to critical technologies. Taiwan is another major fault line. US arms sales to Taiwan and Washington's broader security relationship with Taipei remain highly sensitive issues for Beijing.

Not a Chinese withdrawal from the UN

It would be misleading, however, to interpret Xi's absence as China walking away from the United Nations. China continues to participate in the UN system, and Chinese officials remain involved in the General Assembly and other diplomatic discussions. Xi's choice is better understood in the context of his unusually significant Washington agenda this week.

Why the timing matters

Xi's decision comes at a moment when Washington and Beijing are attempting to manage competition without allowing it to spiral into a broader confrontation. The two leaders have already met earlier this year, and the September visit is being presented by Beijing as another important high-level engagement. The White House, meanwhile, is giving Xi a formal state welcome, underscoring the importance Washington attaches to the meeting.