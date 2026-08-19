/Union minister offers CJP's Abhijit Dipke to join NDA, he asks 'wasn't I anti-national?'

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke has gotten an offer from Union Minister Ramdas Athawale to join the Republican Party of India (A) and be a part of National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Athawale's RPI(A) is part of the BJP-led NDA at the Centre. Responding to the offer, Dipke asked why is the offer being made to him now while he was branded as “anti-national” just a month ago.



Speaking to media, Athawale on Monday (Aug 17) said that Abhijeet Dipke should consider joining his party to “fulfil Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar's dream” and help strengthen society. “I think Abhijeet Dipke is an Ambedkarite. He is active and young. He should consider joining Republic Party of India (A),” Athawale told reporters. “We are a government that believes people should be punished if they do wrong. So, he should join the ruling faction,” he said.

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In a social media post, Dipke responded in Hindi, writing: “Abhi ek mahine pehle toh me anti-national tha tumhare liye?” (Just a month ago, wasn't I anti-national for you?)"

While resigning from the post of Education minister, BJP's Dharmendra Pradhan in his official statement wrote that his step was necessary to avoid the situation being hijacked by “anti-national forces.” Later, when RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said that protesting students should not be labelled as anti-national, VJP leaders including Dipke said that Bhagwat should tell this to the BJP leaders.

Meanwhile, after the success of CJP protest in New Delhi that led to the resignation of former Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Dipke, under the banner of CJP, has launched a campaign to improve government schools, naming it as ‘School Thik Karo’. It focuses on improving the educational infrastructure, more funds for developing schools, and improving quality of mid-day meals across government schools in the country. As he launched the campaign, he also responded on the speculation that he was preparing to contest the Lok Sabha elections from Hingoli seat. He said, “If the government repairs all government schools, there will be no issue left for Abhijeet Dipke to contest Lok Sabha elections on.”

