/Who is Major Singh? Indian gangster in FBI's most wanted list

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) on Wednesday (Aug 19) issued a 'Wanted' notice for Indian national Major Singh in his alleged involvement in a transnational criminal organisation and unlicensed firearms. The FBI said that Singh was allegedly involved with the "Jaggu Bhagwanpuria Organised Crime Group" and "engaged in racketeering-influenced and corrupt organisations conspiracy; conspiracy to engage in the business of dealing in firearms without a license; conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute controlled substances; and distribution of controlled substances." The FBI statement further added that his group originated in the Punjab state of India and operated in the Central District of California and elsewhere.



Who is Major Singh?

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Major Singh is an Indian national whom US authorities have identified as an alleged associate of the Jaggu Bhagwanpuria Organised Crime Group (OCG). The legal noose around Singh tightened on June 25, earlier this year, when a federal arrest warrant was issued for him in the United States District Court, Central District of California, Los Angeles, California, after he was charged with Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organisations Conspiracy and Conspiracy to Engage in the Business of Dealing in Firearms Without a License. According to FBI, he has black hair and black eyes, stands 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs approximately 182 pounds. He has used July 20, 1997, as his date of birth. The group is alleged by US authorities to have been involved in activities including drug trafficking, weapons trafficking, extortion, kidnapping, money laundering and other violent crimes.