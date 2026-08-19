/Ex-Pak captain Shahid Afridi reunites with missing dog after emotional social media appeal

Former Pakistan cricket captain Shahid Afridi experienced a harrowing ordeal when his beloved pet dog, Max, mysteriously went missing in Islamabad. Known for his fierce, bold presence on the cricket pitch, Afridi was left thoroughly heartbroken by the sudden disappearance of his cherished companion. "Max was far more than just a family pet; having survived a critical illness at barely thirty days old, he was deeply adored as an irreplaceable member of the household," Afridi had said in his social media appeal. Distraught and desperate to bring Max home safely, Afridi's heartfelt social medi plea to the public to assist in the search effort eventually got him reunited with Max.

Shahid Afridi and missing dog

In his moving appeal, Afridi emotionally expressed that 'Max was raised like family' and urged citizens and fans across Islamabad to keep a watchful eye out and share the message widely. Touched by emotional plea, thousands of fans rapidly retweeted the post, mobilizing a massive online search operation. Fortunately, the digital effort quickly bore fruit and a short while later, Afridi shared a joyous follow-up video confirming that Max had been found safe and sound.

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Overwhelmed with immense relief, the cricketer expressed profound gratitude toward the online community and observant locals whose collective vigilance brought his beloved pet back home.

Digital media to the rescue

The incident highlighted the powerful, unifying strength of digital communities coming together for a compassionate cause. Beyond the boundaries of sports fandom, millions of supporters united effortlessly to help him reunite with a "deeply cherished family member."