/IND vs SL: Manav Suthar, Dhruv Jurel combine for contentious dismissal in 1st Test - WATCH

The first Test between India vs Sri Lanka moved with a rapid pace on Day 4 (Aug 18) in Galle as the visitors took long strides for a victory. Sri Lanka were set a target of 372 runs to win but lost four wickets before even putting 50 runs on the board, and th fourth of those wicket became embroiled in controversy. It was Sri Lanka opener Lahiru Udara, who was dismissed by India spinner Manav Suthar in the 22nd over of Sri Lanka's second innings, but the catch taken by Dhruv Jurel in the slips created controversy.

IND-SL Test sees contentious decision of TV umpire

The moment came on the fourth ball of the 22nd over, when Suthar drew Udara forward, but only for him to edge the ball which was caught by Jurel in the slips. India appealed, but the on-field umpire wasn't fully sure if the ball had carried and referred the decision to the TV umpire.

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Upon a couple of reviews, Udara, much to his dismay, was given out despite the ball seemingly touching the ground as Jurel tried to get his fingers underneath it. Have a look at the video of the moment below:

"It's been pushed along the ground for a bit. The ball was pushed along the ground. You can see, it was pushed along. When you look at that slow-motion replay, it seems that the fingers were pushed back and the front of the ball was touching the ground," former SL batter Russel Arnold said on air about the decision. "For me, the ball is on the ground there. The fingers are behind the ball," he added.

India in driver's seat in Galle

The visitors first dismissed Sri Lanka for 284 in the first innings to take a lead of 178 runs before scoring 193 runs in the second innings. Rishabh Pant was India's highest run scorer with 66, during which he also became the fastest player to hit 100 Test sixes. Pant also took over India skipper Shubman Gill has India's best batter in World Test Championship (WTC) Tests.