/Rishabh Pant becomes first Indian and quickest to hit 100 Test sixes; check top four

Rishabh Pant has scripted history by becoming the first Indian batter to complete 100 sixes in Test matches. Against Sri Lanka on day four of the first Test in Galle, Pant achieved this feat by smashing pacer Lahiru Kumara over fine-leg for a maximum.



With that, he also became the fourth player overall and the quickest ever to unlock this milestone.



The Indian keeper-batter took 51 Tests and 89 innings to complete 100 sixes in the red-ball format, taking 31 Tests fewer than Stokes, and 41 innings and 1660 balls fewer than Adam Gilchrist. The former Australian gloveman, however, was the first player ever to hit 100 Test sixes.

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Batters Quickest to 100 Test Sixes –

Rishabh Pant (IND) – 89 Innings

Adam Gilchrist (AUS) – 130 Innings

Ben Stokes (ENG) – 151 Innings

Brendon McCullum (NZ) – 170 Innings

Interestingly, Pant also began his Test career with a six, having smashed only his second ball in this format for the maximum.

Known for playing an unconventional style of cricket, Pant has been on a six-hitting spree since the start of 2025. In 16 Test innings since then, Pant has whacked 32 sixes, including 26 in 13 innings last year – the joint third-most by any batter in a calendar year. Moreover, in 14 of those 16 innings, Pant sent the ball beyond the boundary rope in each outing – marking the joint longest streak by any batter.



His love for six-hitting is evident from the fact that he hits a six every 49.34 balls in Tests, with former cricketers Shahid Afridi (37.94) from Pakistan and fast bowler Tim Southee (27.70) from New Zealand ahead of him.

Pant’s Fighting Knock in Galle

Rishabh Pant hit two sixes in India’s second innings in Galle, having clobbered one in the first outing. While his first six was a straight to the long off area off Kumara, his second, which brought up his 20th Test fifty, broke the milestone.

