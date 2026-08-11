The verdict: Indian politicians need to stop mimicking Gen Zs; it won't work

The Gen-z are in an emergency, they have foreseen how bigger of a problem they are addressing could be for their younger brothers, sisters, cousins, relatives known as the Gen alpha, that's why they are brushing you off when you try to quell their anger by using their lingo and expressions, they don't get it and they won't get it, to them talk is cheap, they need action.

Once the system acknowledges these grievances, noises, chants, the messaging on the placards, the emotional pleas, the feeble faces that have sacrificed their souls in endless hunger strikes, it means you are listening; that's all they want, nothing more, nothing less.

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Even though actions may take time to actuate, you better start working on that now, and please stop making promises that you know may be broken or never achieved at all, because this generation doesn't take their hearts being broken lightly.

And to the police, your job is to protect and serve, not maim and hurt. There is a constitutional provision that gives everyone the right to picket; students are not breaking the law by peaceful protesting; you are breaking the law instead by provoking, baton charging and spraying water on them. Think of them as your sons and daughters; serve and protect them.