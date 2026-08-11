/India’s 80th Independence Day: From 1947 to 2026 - How the country's map changed over 80 years

India is all set to celebrate its 80th Independence Day on August 15, 2026, marking eight decades since the country became independent from British rule in 1947. Since Independence, states have been divided, merged and renamed, new states and Union territories have been created, and former princely states and foreign-controlled territories have been integrated into the Indian Union. But the process began even before India became a republic. After Independence on 15 August 1947, the integration of hundreds of princely states, the Partition of British India and the eventual reorganisation of provinces and states transformed the country’s political map.

Some of the changes were driven by language and regional identity. Others were linked to administration, security, insurgency and demands for greater political autonomy. The biggest single overhaul came in 1956 with the States Reorganisation Act. But the process did not end there. India continued to redraw its internal boundaries through the creation of new states and Union territories, with the latest major change coming in 2019 when the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir was reorganised into the Union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

From princely states to a republic

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At Independence, India inherited British-administered provinces alongside more than 500 princely states. The integration of these princely territories into the Indian Union was a gradual process. States including Hyderabad, Junagadh, Manipur, Tripura and Jammu and Kashmir joined the Union through different political and legal processes between 1947 and 1949.

By the time the Constitution came into force on 26 January 1950, India had moved from a dominion to a republic. Its political map was organised into Part A, Part B and Part C states, broadly reflecting former British provinces, former princely states and centrally administered territories.

The arrangement was not intended to remain permanent. Regional identities, particularly linguistic identities, soon became a major force behind demands for new states.

1953: Andhra becomes the turning point

The first major post-Independence linguistic reorganisation came with the creation of Andhra State in 1953. The Andhra State Act, 1953 provided for the formation of Andhra from Telugu-speaking areas of the former Madras State. It came into force on 1 October 1953.

1956: India’s biggest map redraw

The States Reorganisation Act, 1956 marked the most extensive restructuring of India’s internal boundaries. The Act, which came into force on 31 August 1956, reorganised states and territories and was accompanied by the Seventh Constitutional Amendment. The earlier Part A, Part B and Part C classification was effectively replaced by a new structure of states and Union territories.

1960: Bombay is divided

The next major linguistic reorganisation came with the Bombay Reorganisation Act, 1960. The former Bombay State was divided into Maharashtra and Gujarat, following prolonged political movements including the Samyukta Maharashtra movement and the Mahagujarat movement.

1963: Nagaland is carved out

The north-east followed a somewhat different path. The State of Nagaland Act, 1962 provided for the formation of Nagaland as a separate state. It came into force in 1963. The creation of Nagaland was part of efforts to address political demands and unrest in the Naga Hills and surrounding areas.

1966: Punjab is reorganised

Punjab was reorganised in 1966 after years of political mobilisation around the demand for a Punjabi-speaking state. The Punjab Reorganisation Act, 1966, created Haryana and the Union territory of Chandigarh. It also transferred the hill areas of Punjab to Himachal Pradesh.

1970s: The north-east is redrawn

The 1970s brought another major series of changes, particularly in the north-east. The North-Eastern Areas (Reorganisation) Act, 1971 provided for the establishment of Manipur and Tripura as states and the formation of Meghalaya as a state. It also created the Union territories of Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh out of territories associated with Assam. The changes took effect on 21 January 1972.

The reorganisation was part of a wider effort to respond to the region’s distinct political, ethnic and administrative circumstances. Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh would later become full-fledged states in 1987.

1975: Sikkim joins India

Sikkim’s place on India’s political map changed fundamentally in 1975. Until then, Sikkim had a special relationship with India as a protectorate. Following political developments and a referendum, it became a state of India in 1975.

1987: Three more states emerge

The next major wave of statehood came in 1987. Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh, which had earlier been Union territories, became states. Goa also became a state, while Daman and Diu continued as a separate Union territory. The Goa, Daman and Diu Reorganisation Act, 1987 specifically provided for the formation of Goa as a state and Daman and Diu as a Union territory.

2000: Three states in one year

The map changed again at the turn of the millennium.

In 2000, three new states were created from existing states:

Jharkhand was carved out of Bihar.

Chhattisgarh was carved out of Madhya Pradesh.

Uttarakhand was carved out of Uttar Pradesh.

Parliament passed separate reorganisation laws for Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh in August 2000.

2014: Telangana becomes India’s newest state

The next state to be created was Telangana. The Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014 reorganised the existing state of Andhra Pradesh and provided for the formation of Telangana. The Act came into force on 2 June 2014.

2019: Jammu and Kashmir becomes two Union territories

The most consequential recent change came in 2019. The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019 reorganised the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union territories, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. The legislation received assent on 9 August 2019, with the reorganisation taking effect on 31 October 2019.

Unlike most earlier reorganisations, this change reduced a state to Union territory status while simultaneously creating two separate administrative units.