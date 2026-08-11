/Vande Mataram to echo from Red Fort for first time as Gen Z takes centre stage on Independence Day

On the occasion of India's 80th Independence Day on August 15, for the first time ever, the national song Vande Mataram will be sung from the Red Fort ramparts. In the aftermath of the student-led protest against NEET paper leak, the government will also be putting young Indians and Gen Z at the centre of this year's ceremony.

Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh said Monday (Aug 10) that the move carries added significance as 2026 marks 150 years of Vande Mataram, which played a major role in mobilising Indians during the freedom struggle.

The song will be rendered when Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at the Red Fort. He will then unfurl the national flag and deliver his Independence Day address.

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Youth-centric celebrations this year

This year's celebrations will carry the theme of "Yuva Shakti", highlighting the contribution of young Indians towards the government's vision of a Viksit Bharat by 2047.

As part of the 150-year commemoration, around 2,500 NCC cadets and MY Bharat volunteers will assemble on Gyanpath opposite the Red Fort to form the words "Vande Mataram". An Indian Air Force Mi-17 helicopter will also fly over the venue carrying a banner marking 150 years of the national song and shower flower petals over the gathering.

Young achievers will have a prominent presence at the ceremony. Nineteen Indian medal winners from the 2026 International Physics, Chemistry, Biology and Mathematical Olympiads will be seated on the Red Fort ramparts.

Around 5,000 special guests have been invited, including young innovators, entrepreneurs, startup founders, skilled workers, farmers, artisans, sanitation workers and beneficiaries of government schemes.

More than 1,500 guests from Delhi representing different states and Union territories will attend in traditional attire, showcasing India's cultural diversity.

Red Fort enclosures get new names

The government has also changed the naming of seating enclosures at the Red Fort. Instead of VIP-centric names, the enclosures will be named after major Indian lakes. The move follows the river-themed enclosures used during this year's Republic Day celebrations and is intended to highlight water conservation.

Around 600 winners of Defence Ministry and MyGov quizzes and competitions will also attend. The contests covered subjects including artificial intelligence, Viksit Bharat, India's space and technological achievements, nuclear technology and the freedom movement.

Metro services from 4 am

Extensive arrangements have been made for visitors and invitees. Twenty-five cloakrooms will operate across six locations, while 200 volunteers and 20 wheelchairs will be available at the venue.

Delhi Metro services will begin at 4 am on August 15. Invitees will be able to travel free using QR codes issued with their e-invitations.

Authorities are also preparing for possible rain by cleaning drainage and sewage systems around the Red Fort.

After the ceremony, NCC cadets and MY Bharat volunteers will conduct a cleanliness drive to clear waste from the venue.