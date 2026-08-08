/'You will influence our journey towards a Viksit Bharat': PM Modi addresses students at IIT Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing students at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi, expressed his confidence in the younger generation of the country and said that the decision they take in the next 2-3 decades will shape the future of the country of becoming "Viksit Bharat".

Addressing the 57th convocation ceremony of IIT Delhi that saw the participation of over 3,000 students and 587 PhD scholars, Modi asked them to experiment, raise questions and, more importantly, have the courage to find answers.

“You are all aware that every generation faces the specific challenges of its time and also bears its own national responsibility. Whatever you do over the next 30 to 35 years of your lives will influence our journey towards a 'Viksit Bharat'. Therefore, the basis of every decision you make should also be: how will this benefit the country? Which of the nation's needs will this fulfil?” he said.

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Speaking further he said that students should be open to new challenges and eager to learn as the world is changing rapidly.

"Today, the world is changing rapidly. Nobody can say what will happen 20-30 years from now. Keep your curiosity alive in life... Keep your learning instinct alive. Those who learn, win," said Modi.

"People who are open to new situations and challenges will turn challenges into chances and this is what you have learned at IIT Delhi," he said further.