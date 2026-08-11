A day after protesting students in Jharkhand marched to the state Assembly, facing baton, tear gas and water cannons, the BJP called for Jharkhand bandh on Tuesday (Aug 11). The saffron party said that it is in protest against the police action during the protest march in Ranchi. Jharkhand BJP president Aditya Sahu alleged that hundreds of students were injured in the lathi-charge and accused the Hemant Soren-led government of ignoring their demands. BJP Leader of Opposition Babulal Marandi also criticised the police action and asked the Congress party to withdraw its support from Soren government in Jharkhand. Meanwhile, CM Hemant Soren has said that he is ready to listen to the demands of the students. Congress MP Rahul Gandhi also criticised the police action against the students.

What Hemant Soren said?

In a post on X, CM Soren said: “My dear young companions, You have raised your voice for your demands in a peaceful manner. In a democracy, it is your right to express your views, and it is the government’s responsibility to respect your voice. The government has heard you. Our senior ministers have been in constant dialogue with you, and I assure you that action will be taken on your demands with utmost seriousness and sensitivity. In the past few days, you have seen that the government has spared no one, no matter who the guilty party is. Our clear objective is to eliminate such shortcomings in the system so that no student has to face trouble in the future. We want to make the examination system more transparent, technology-enabled, secure, and accountable. Your participation in this change is the most important. Our effort is that Jharkhand should not just discuss problems, but set a new example of solutions from here. I also understand that amidst your peaceful movement, some people from the opposition have tried to spoil the atmosphere and mislead students for political gain. I appeal to all of you not to fall into the trap of any such political narrative. You are the future of Jharkhand. It is not about ignoring your voice, but listening to it and resolving your problems—that is our responsibility. I will reiterate my point: let us resolve this issue together through dialogue and trust. “