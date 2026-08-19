/The Traitors Season 2: Shalini Passi takes a dig at Mallika Sherawat's Dolce dress, calls it fake

The Traitors season 2 is getting more intense and gossip-worthy with every episode. The shifting alliances between the contestants and the twists and turns are drawing a lot of attention online. An unseen clip from the reality show is going viral on social media, featuring Shalini Passi discussing Mallika Sherawat's fashion buzz. The TV personality and philanthropist accused the "Jalebi Bai" star of wearing a fake branded dress, causing a stir.

Shalini Passi takes a dig at Mallika Sherawat’s fashion style

Mallika Sherawat is currently making headlines online for her stint in the reality show The Traitors season 2. From speaking her mind openly to flaunting her luxurious and expensive lifestyle in every episode, Sherawat has been the hot topic. Reportedly, a deleted scene went viral on social media, which has Sherawat showing off her green Dolce dress to Rida, Shweta Tiwari, Ikka, Abhishek Malhan, and Shalini Passi while asking them in Hindi, which translates to, "How is my Dolce outfit?"

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In the next scene, the viral clip shows Passi taking Tiwari, Chakraborty, and Tharana to a side and claiming that it wasn't a real Dolce dress and that she knows every brand by heart. She stated that she had worn a green Dolce dress a week ago, and it wasn't like that. The Bollywood Wives vs Fabulous Lives star added that Sherawat was lying about the dress belonging to the brand.

She stated, "I wore the same green Dolce dress a week ago; it is not like that. I went to adjust her mic and saw the brand. She is lying. I have worn these dresses since I was 17-18. I have a custom-made one, and I can send you pictures. I have worn a Versace couture dress too and an Elie Saab dress. This is not it."

Before the Dolce dress incident, Mallika Sherawat once grabbed attention by claiming that Tom Cruise had a crush on her. While seated with fellow contestants, Kullu, Abhishek Malhan, and Krystle D'Souza, Sherawat said, "Everyone has had a crush on me. Even Tom Cruise has a crush on me these days. I'm not lying." She added, "If I had my phone, I would've shown you his videos."

After her claim, everyone around the actress was left stunned, with Mallika clarifying, "When we were partying together and all... He's fabulous."

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