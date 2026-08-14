/The Traitors season 2: Abhishek Malhan seemingly responds to Munawar Faruqui's post-eviction dig

The Traitors season 2 hosted by Karan Johar, ever since it has premiered, the reality show has sparked widespread discussion over social media. Munawar Faruqui's exit from The Traitors 2 may have ended his run in the game, but the conversations around his elimination are continuing outside the show. In the latest development, Munawar, who had taken a swipe at Abhishek Malhan, has now seemingly responded through his own Instagram Stories.

War of words between Munawar Faruqui and Abhishek Malhan

After leaving The Traitors season 2, Munawar turned to social media to share his thoughts about his experience. Among his posts was a message that appeared to reference the importance of alliances in the game. Without directly naming Abhishek, Munawar suggested that anyone who wanted to win through group strategy could consider joining an alliance in the next season.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Munawar seemingly took a dig at Abhishek Malhan, aka Fukra Insaan, on his Instagram Stories, where he said, “I have cried a lot and then had a thought: if someone really wants to win it so bad, then next year they should go to Alliance, because that is where group work is the game.”

Abhishek countered back with a response to the dig with his own Instagram Stories. In one picture of himself in the Traitors' costume, Abhishek asked in the caption, “Kaun ro raha h bhai (Who is crying)?” In another story, he wrote, “Bolne do takleef hua hai bechare ko (Let him say, poor thing has got hurt).” The exchange has sparked discussion among viewers about the two contestants' relationship after their time on the show.

Munawar Faruqui's exit from show The Traitors 2

Three episodes in, and The Traitors season 2 has already claimed five players in five very different ways: Dalip Tahil’s journey took an unexpected turn before he could properly enter the game. Karan Singh Magic became the traitors’ first murder victim, Munawar Faruqui suffered a shock early exit at the Circle of Shaq, Soundous Moufakir was murdered for being too dangerous to keep around, and

Harman Singha was finally exposed as the season’s first traitor to be caught.

Interestingly, his elimination can be viewed as a classic reality-show strategy to take out the strongest player before they get the chance to become an even bigger threat. With several strong personalities in the mix, Munawar’s reputation alone made him someone others had to keep an eye on.