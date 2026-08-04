/Strategy vs Drama: How Alliance and Lock Upp 2 offer two very different reality show experiences

In recent years, Indian reality shows have been seeing a strong momentum, be it Bigg Boss, The Traitors India, Khatron Ke Khiladi and many more. But, in two shows, Lock Upp 2 and Alliance, and the battle between these two, Indian reality television has rarely seen a battle like this. In the same week of June 2026, one day apart, streaming giants launched two of the most anticipated reality shows of the year simultaneously. Prime Video brought Alliance to Indian screens on June 26, followed by Netflix's Lock Upp 2 on June 27. The debate has been going on for quite some time. Which one is better? Which one is actually worth your time?

Two platforms, two shows! Alliance vs Lock Upp 2

Alliance, which premiered on June 26, 2026, on Prime Video, is produced by Banijay Asia and adapted from a famous Dutch format. It features 16 contestants who enter the game in pairs, quickly realising that no partnership is safe. It is Prime Video's first-ever daily reality series globally, with fresh episodes available every weekday at 12 noon. The show is hosted by Bollywood actor Kunal Kemmu.

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While Lock Upp 2, which premiered on June 27, 2026, on Netflix, is produced by Balaji Telefilms, returning after a four-year break with a massive twist. Created by Ekta Kapoor, the show features Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh as hosts for its second season.

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The biggest difference lies in how each show creates drama. In Alliance, conflict emerges naturally from shifting loyalties. The contestants have to decide whether to stay loyal to their partners, join stronger groups or betray allies at the right moment. Every decision directly affects the game, making strategy the driving force behind nearly every episode.

Key difference between Lock Upp 2 and Alliance

Basically, both the shows have set their target audience. Although both shows compete for viewers in the captive reality genre, they appeal to different tastes.

Fans who enjoy unpredictable gameplay, tactical thinking and constantly shifting power equations are more likely to gravitate towards Alliance. Those who prefer emotional storytelling, celebrity rivalries, explosive arguments and dramatic eliminations may find Lock Upp 2 more engaging.

Verdict

Indian reality television has always had a complicated relationship with authenticity. Rather than seeing Alliance and Lock Upp 2 as direct rivals, it's more accurate to view them as two different interpretations of the captive reality genre. The genre's biggest shows, like Bigg Boss, Lock Upp season 1, and Roadies at its peak, worked because they felt unpredictable. You watched because you genuinely did not know what was going to happen next.

Watching both the shows, I feel, Lock Upp 2 feels, by contrast, like a show that is trying very hard to recreate lightning in a bottle, without fully understanding what made the original lightning strike in the first place. Changing the hosts, moving to Netflix, and adding twists, these are structural decisions that do not address the fundamental question of whether the format still has something new to say.

On the other hand, Alliance arrives in 2026 with a format that makes unpredictability structural rather than incidental. The alliances shift. The betrayals are real. The strategy is genuine. And the result is a show that feels in the best possible way like it is not entirely in control of itself.