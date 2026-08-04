/Salman Khan reveals 16 Kg weight loss amid fan concerns over his health

Salman Khan’s health and lean appearance have concerned several of his fans. During his recent appearance at Prime Video’s Alliance event, the actor addressed his body transformation and said that the weight loss is the result of a planned fitness regimen.

During a conversation with his brother, Sohail Khan, they had a brief chat about the weight loss. Speaking on it, the Dabangg actor said that he has been on a fitness and weight loss journey.

As they talked about fitness, Sohail showed off his abs and revealed that he has shed 12 kg. In response to this, the Dabangg actor said that he himself has lost a lot of weight, saying, "I am down 16 kg."

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