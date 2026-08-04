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Salman Khan reveals 16 Kg weight loss amid fan concerns over his health

Pragati Awasthi
Edited By Pragati Awasthi
Published: Aug 04, 2026, 08:19 IST | Updated: Aug 04, 2026, 08:19 IST
Salman Khan reveals 16 Kg weight loss amid fan concerns over his health

Salman and Sohail Khan in Alliance Photograph: (X/Prime Video)

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For weeks, Salman Khan’s fans were concerned about his drastic transformation. However, the actor has now addressed it, saying the weight loss is for his next project.

Salman Khan’s health and lean appearance have concerned several of his fans. During his recent appearance at Prime Video’s Alliance event, the actor addressed his body transformation and said that the weight loss is the result of a planned fitness regimen.

During a conversation with his brother, Sohail Khan, they had a brief chat about the weight loss. Speaking on it, the Dabangg actor said that he has been on a fitness and weight loss journey.

As they talked about fitness, Sohail showed off his abs and revealed that he has shed 12 kg. In response to this, the Dabangg actor said that he himself has lost a lot of weight, saying, "I am down 16 kg."

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With this revelation, Khan also shared that the weight loss is due to his commitments for his next project that he is currently working on.

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Pragati Awasthi

Pragati Awasthi

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Pragati Awasthi

Pragati Awasthi is an entertainment industry expert with over three years of experience covering celebrity profiles, conducting in-depth interviews, writing reviews, and analysing ...Read More

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