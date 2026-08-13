/The Traitors Season 2: Munawar's surprise exit and Harman's shocking exposure- Details inside

The Traitors season 2, hosted by Karan Johar, premiered on August 13 exclusively on streaming platform Amazon Prime Video. Within its opening three episodes, the game has already delivered surprise exits, calculated murders, emotional confrontations and the first major Traitor reveal. Munawar Faruqui's unexpected banishment and Harman Singha's exposure have emerged as two of the biggest twists.

Munawar Faruqui and Harman Singha in The Traitors 2 and the more revelations

Karan Singh Magic became the Traitors’ first murder victim, Munawar Faruqui suffered a shock early exit at the Circle of Shaq, Soundous Moufakir was murdered for being too dangerous to keep around, and Harman Singha was finally exposed as the season’s first Traitor to be caught.

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Parul Gulati put Nish Hair on the line over her Harman theory, Shweta Tiwari broke down after a betrayal during the museum task, Mallika Sherawat casually claimed Tom Cruise has a crush on her, and friendships began cracking under suspicion, and all while the innocents remained completely unaware that Shahneel Gill had already been secretly recruited as the fourth Trader, hiding right amongst them. Munawar Faruqui, entering the game with multiple reality-show wins behind him, found himself under the scanner almost immediately and was sent home at the very first Circle of Shaq.

While they celebrate successfully identifying their first Traitor, they still have no idea that Shahneel Gill has already been secretly recruited to join Krystle D’Souza and Kullu on the other side. One traitor may be gone, but the biggest secret of Week 1 is still sitting right in front of them.

Munawar Faruqui on being eliminated from The Traitors

Before the reveal, Munawar went to the centre of the room and said that he knew this would happen to him. “I had expected this to happen to me. I knew I would have to face it. This often happens to me. It is not the first time. This is not the first time that I have been targeted. Call me a soft target or someone too good to be there.

When host Karan Johar asked Munawar to reveal if he was a traitor or innocent, he got emotional and lashed out at the group. “F*** off, guys! I was playing the game! I wanted to play it well! I am an innocent! F*** off, insecure bunch of people. They thought I would eat them up here. They are all scared. Now recognise who is the one amongst you,” he said.