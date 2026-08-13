/ANOTR India debut: Amsterdam's electro music duo to have standalone show, check dates

Amsterdam’s premier electronic music heavyweights, ANOTR, are officially set to make their highly anticipated debut in India this autumn. The acclaimed house music duo will take the stage on 14 November 2026 at the historic JLN Stadium in New Delhi, marking their very first standalone headline performance in the region.



Known for their infectious, high-energy performances, the duo will deliver a special extended set engineered around their signature groove-driven blend of house, disco, soul and deep underground rhythms.



Comprising producers Jesse van der Heijden and Oguzhan Guney, ANOTR has spent the last decade cementing their status among the global electronic music elite. Emerging from Amsterdam’s vibrant underground club scene, the duo has consistently championed artistic freedom and innovation through their internationally renowned NO ART movement and imprint label.



With a rapidly growing global following, ANOTR has already conquered the world’s biggest festival stages, including standout appearances at Tomorrowland, Coachella, DGTL, Awakenings and CircoLoco. Their upcoming Delhi performance marks a significant new chapter for the duo as they expand their footprint into Asia.



Mohit Bijlani, Founder, Team Innovation states, “ANOTR represents the new generation of electronic artists who are redefining live music through creativity and authenticity. The appetite for electronic music in India continues to grow exponentially and we’re committed to being at the forefront of that journey by curating experiences that push the culture forward.”



The monumental event is being produced through a massive industry collaboration between Team Innovation, Envision and Paradox, pooling together top-tier expertise across live entertainment, experiential design and cutting-edge cultural programming to bring this electronic milestone to life.



Tickets will be available exclusively via BookMyShow.