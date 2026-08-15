/The Traitors season 2: Soundous Moufakir accuses Shahneel Gill of targeting her, says elimination was personal

The newly released reality showThe Traitors Season 2has wasted no time delivering shocking twists and rivalries among 21 contestants. After the unexpected eliminations of Munawar Faruqui, Harman Singha, and Karan Singh Magic, the game took a dramatic turn when Soundous Moufakir became the next contestant to be murdered by the Traitors.

Following her exit from the show in the first few days, Soundous called out Shahneel Gill, the sister of Indian cricketer Shubman Gill, accusing her of targeting her for personal reasons. The revelation sparked online buzz.

Soundous Moufakir calls out Shahneel Gill for her elimination

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Following a major move by Karan Johar, the traitors Krystle D'Souza, Kullu, and Harman were tasked with choosing a fourth traitor, and they sent the invitation to Shahneel Gill. Gill accepted and became the fourth traitor of season 2. On the second day, it was Shahneel's idea to murder Soundous Moufakir.

During a recent conversation with Mid Day, Soundous talked about her shocking elimination and the unfair decision by the traitors. She called out Gill for eliminating her out of personal vengeance and said, "It was Shahneel who took my name. I think when you are a girl, and you choose to hurt another girl, it says a lot about your character, especially when the person you are targeting is beautiful, opinionated, and confident, and hasn’t done anything to hurt you in the game. It comes across as insecurity rather than strength. I think it was more on a personal level."

Soundous Moufakir on Mallika Sherawat's gameplay

Mallika Sherawat is also one of the contestants in season 2. Currently, she is making rounds online by talking about her glamorous lifestyle, including recalling how Hollywood star Tom Cruise once had a crush on her. Soundous took a dig at Sherawat's game and said she believes the actress is more focused on her lifestyle than on gameplay.

Soundous said, “I think, as a personality, you might be shining, but if you want to shine that way, then please go to Bigg Boss. If you want to be a Traitor and join a show about Traitors, and all you want to talk about is diamonds, Paris, and Los Angeles, then I would be the first one to object. I would only talk about Morocco and my friends.”

She added, “I have a French passport; Mallika Sherawat doesn’t have one. If you’re thinking about reel cuts all day long, then I don’t think it adds to the show or makes it entertaining for the audience.”

Also Read: The Traitors 2 teaser showcases stage for bigger betrayals as the game returns

About The Traitors season 2

Hosted by Johar, The Traitors Season 2 is streaming on Prime Video, with new episodes releasing every Thursday. The contestants on the show are Mallika Sherawat, Rhea Chakraborty, Abhishek Malhan, Shweta Tiwari, Dalip Tahil, Krystle D'Souza, Shalini Passi, Ranveer Brar, Aditya Kulshreshth (Kullu), Rida Tharana, Shahneel Gill, Soundous Moufakir, Harman Singha, Tanya Puri, Ansh Chopra, Karan Singh, Ikka, Parul Gulati, Prish, and Sahil Salaithia.