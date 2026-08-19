/Tamil Nadu-Karnataka tensions rise over deaths of three Tamils

Published: Aug 19, 2026, 15:31 IST | Updated: Aug 19, 2026, 15:31 IST
A political row has erupted after the deaths of three Tamils in Karnataka. Tamil Nadu has stepped up pressure on the Karnataka government, demanding a high-level investigation into the incident. Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar has pushed back, saying no state should interfere in another state's affairs and that Tamil Nadu should focus on managing its own matters. The controversy has added a fresh layer of tension to relations between the two southern states.